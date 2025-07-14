Signaturefd LLC Purchases 5,655 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,655 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $10,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 173,072,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,754,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,237 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,144,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,586,948,000 after purchasing an additional 983,888 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in AbbVie by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,983,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,038,898,000 after purchasing an additional 778,126 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,459,385,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in AbbVie by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,824,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,878,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,645 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Price Performance

AbbVie stock opened at $192.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.76. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.81 and a 52 week high of $218.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $187.01 and a 200-day moving average of $189.11.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 412.03% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 279.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $194.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Erste Group Bank upgraded AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded AbbVie to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on AbbVie to $204.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on AbbVie to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.29.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

