UNICOM Systems Inc. Invests $8.45 Million in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP)

UNICOM Systems Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 31,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,453,000. AppLovin accounts for approximately 1.7% of UNICOM Systems Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the first quarter worth $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the first quarter worth $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the first quarter worth $29,000. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on APP. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of AppLovin in a report on Friday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, May 8th. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Friday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $385.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of AppLovin to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.43.

AppLovin Stock Down 3.2%

APP opened at $335.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $358.23 and its 200 day moving average is $334.19. AppLovin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $60.67 and a fifty-two week high of $525.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.49, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.42.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. AppLovin had a net margin of 37.38% and a return on equity of 224.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AppLovin news, CFO Matthew Stumpf sold 9,714 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.00, for a total value of $4,109,022.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 192,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,394,083. The trade was a 4.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 513 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.30, for a total transaction of $215,613.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,450,455.30. This represents a 12.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,212,968 shares of company stock valued at $455,062,980. Company insiders own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

