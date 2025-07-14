Check Capital Management Inc. CA Has $68.07 Million Stake in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Check Capital Management Inc. CA grew its stake in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,600,158 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,121 shares during the period. LKQ makes up about 2.0% of Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Check Capital Management Inc. CA owned about 0.62% of LKQ worth $68,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,678,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the first quarter worth approximately $321,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 1.6% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 50,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 19,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 6,698 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $559,000. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LKQ alerts:

Insider Activity at LKQ

In related news, CEO Justin L. Jude bought 2,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,168.92. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 280,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,385,941.23. This trade represents a 0.97% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dominick P. Zarcone sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $190,100.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 316,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,019,452.70. This represents a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Monday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.60.

Read Our Latest Report on LKQ

LKQ Stock Performance

Shares of LKQ opened at $38.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.57. LKQ Corporation has a one year low of $35.56 and a one year high of $46.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.95.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that LKQ Corporation will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.78%.

About LKQ

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.