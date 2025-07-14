SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Parker Investment Management LLC

Parker Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 33.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 0.1% of Parker Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Parker Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. American National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 189.4% in the first quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $309.14 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $217.52 and a one year high of $317.63. The stock has a market cap of $102.17 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $306.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.05.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

