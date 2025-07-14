Florida Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Florida Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 38.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $471,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $578,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 116,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,710,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $352,000.

NYSEARCA STIP opened at $102.63 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.44 and its 200 day moving average is $102.20. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.36 and a fifty-two week high of $103.61.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

