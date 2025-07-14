Florida Financial Advisors LLC Has $728,000 Stock Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Florida Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 160.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,818 shares during the period. Florida Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 275.4% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 1,611.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on VST shares. Evercore ISI set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Vistra and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $134.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $203.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $216.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.92.

Insider Activity at Vistra

In other news, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 108,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total transaction of $16,953,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 218,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,259,158.22. This trade represents a 33.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott B. Helm sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.75, for a total transaction of $8,637,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 255,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,084,418. The trade was a 16.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 294,000 shares of company stock worth $47,461,490 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Price Performance

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $196.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $66.50 and a fifty-two week high of $200.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $170.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.03. The company has a market cap of $66.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.26.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.15%.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

