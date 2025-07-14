Florida Financial Advisors LLC Has $927,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Florida Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alexis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 83.8% during the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7%

VO stock opened at $282.23 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.18. The company has a market cap of $84.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $223.65 and a twelve month high of $285.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

