Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 384 Shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lowered its position in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Ducommun worth $3,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ducommun by 804.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new position in Ducommun in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Ducommun by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,327 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Ducommun by 200.0% in the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 1,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ducommun in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Ducommun alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on DCO. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Ducommun from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Ducommun from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Ducommun from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.67.

Ducommun Stock Performance

Shares of DCO opened at $85.78 on Monday. Ducommun Incorporated has a 12 month low of $51.76 and a 12 month high of $86.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82 and a beta of 1.36.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Ducommun had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $194.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ducommun Incorporated will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ducommun

(Free Report)

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.