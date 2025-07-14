Arizona State Retirement System Buys 4,352 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Corteva were worth $12,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Corteva by 2,874.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,812,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,780,000 after buying an additional 12,381,436 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its stake in Corteva by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 16,496,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,641,000 after buying an additional 5,604,838 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth $251,892,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Corteva by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,143,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,507,000 after buying an additional 1,354,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its stake in Corteva by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 2,870,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,181,000 after buying an additional 1,172,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.54.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $73.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.70. The company has a market cap of $50.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.30 and a 12-month high of $77.41.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.46%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

