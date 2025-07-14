Aurora Investment Counsel Takes Position in Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 69,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,000. Essential Utilities accounts for about 1.5% of Aurora Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,061,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,820,000 after buying an additional 2,245,256 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 6,726,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,296,000 after buying an additional 1,597,672 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,317,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,526,000 after buying an additional 11,336 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,690,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,025,000 after buying an additional 236,250 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,331,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,985,000 after buying an additional 601,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on WTRG. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Shares of Essential Utilities stock opened at $37.29 on Monday. Essential Utilities Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.18 and a twelve month high of $41.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.79.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.23. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 27.17% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $783.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Essential Utilities Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

