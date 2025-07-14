Aurora Investment Counsel Takes $1.83 Million Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 55,217 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,280,882 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $386,032,000 after buying an additional 50,520 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,598,172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $225,789,000 after purchasing an additional 82,200 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,587,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $191,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,296 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,874,038 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $132,568,000 after purchasing an additional 93,298 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,850,000. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AXTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $42.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho set a $37.00 price target on Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.60.

AXTA stock opened at $30.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.12. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52-week low of $27.70 and a 52-week high of $41.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

