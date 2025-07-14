Sigma Planning Corp Sells 3,033 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Posted by on Jul 14th, 2025

Sigma Planning Corp cut its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCGFree Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,033 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.37% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $9,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,393,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,290,000 after purchasing an additional 182,639 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,189,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,850,000 after purchasing an additional 203,055 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 613,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,789,000 after purchasing an additional 55,065 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 572,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,233,000 after purchasing an additional 185,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,295,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IMCG opened at $80.21 on Monday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $61.65 and a 12-month high of $81.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

