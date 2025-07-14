Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 13,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Secured Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,098,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $241.16 per share, with a total value of $210,291.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 122,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,634,705.44. This trade represents a 0.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ITW. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $253.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $269.00 to $234.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $302.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.83.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $259.71 on Monday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $214.66 and a one year high of $279.13. The stock has a market cap of $76.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $247.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.77% and a net margin of 21.37%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.77%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

