Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) Shares Bought by Catalyst Financial Partners LLC

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Free Report) by 91.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 518,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247,107 shares during the period. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF were worth $17,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 839.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 9,414 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 122,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 11,929 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 417,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,152,000 after acquiring an additional 65,033 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 532,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,038,000 after purchasing an additional 115,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strid Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 155,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4%

NYSEARCA:HTRB opened at $33.59 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.57. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $32.88 and a 1-year high of $35.34.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Profile

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

