Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Shares Acquired by Transcendent Capital Group LLC

Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,408 shares during the quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 32.7% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Hardin Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVEM opened at $68.87 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.87. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $52.52 and a 1-year high of $69.47. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.80.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.