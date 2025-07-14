Sigma Planning Corp Has $6.09 Million Stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,971 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $6,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth about $53,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $72.58 on Monday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $50.52 and a 52 week high of $76.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.79. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were issued a $0.0898 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

