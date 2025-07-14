Sigma Planning Corp Grows Stock Position in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (BATS:PSFF)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (BATS:PSFF – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 255,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,305 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF were worth $7,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 216,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after acquiring an additional 20,234 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $949,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF by 911.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 152,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,454,000 after buying an additional 10,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 49 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $271,000.

Get Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF alerts:

Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF Stock Up 9.2%

Shares of PSFF opened at $30.59 on Monday. Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $30.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.23. The company has a market capitalization of $484.24 million, a PE ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 0.47.

Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (PSFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds of Pacer Swan SOS ETFs that provide exposure to US securities while limiting downside risk with buffers and caps over one year. PSFF was launched on Dec 29, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (BATS:PSFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.