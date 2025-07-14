Bogart Wealth LLC Has $12.99 Million Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 58.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,801 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $12,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 17.2% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the 1st quarter valued at $838,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Republic Services by 380.8% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on RSG. Seaport Res Ptn raised Republic Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Republic Services from $233.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Melius assumed coverage on Republic Services in a report on Monday, June 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Melius Research raised Republic Services to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Republic Services from $229.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.21.

Republic Services Trading Up 0.5%

Republic Services stock opened at $241.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.82 and a 52 week high of $258.75. The company has a market capitalization of $75.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $248.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.02.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.99%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

