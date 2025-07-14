Transcendent Capital Group LLC Purchases 9,265 Shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,265 shares during the period. Capital Group Core Equity ETF comprises about 2.6% of Transcendent Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Transcendent Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $4,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,225,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,604,000 after buying an additional 2,556,396 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,089,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,573,000 after buying an additional 1,254,091 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,646,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,540,000 after buying an additional 520,673 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $16,396,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,063,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,139,000 after purchasing an additional 397,725 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF stock opened at $37.56 on Monday. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $28.95 and a twelve month high of $37.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.92.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

