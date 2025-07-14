Bogart Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Bogart Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 684,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,899 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $79,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACWI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 22,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 7,576 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 248.8% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 317,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,342,000 after purchasing an additional 226,679 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 58,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,890,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birnam Oak Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,994,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACWI opened at $129.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.23. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $101.25 and a 12-month high of $130.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.9612 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

