Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires 323,556 Shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL)

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 2,839.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,953 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323,556 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $8,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth about $299,986,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 16,093,680 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $437,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171,722 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 314.1% in the 4th quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 2,044,661 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $55,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,920 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,484,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,356,849 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $145,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,110 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Trading Up 4.1%

Halliburton stock opened at $23.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Halliburton Company has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $37.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.57. The firm has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.13.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 9.31%. Analysts anticipate that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 28.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HAL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna cut their target price on Halliburton from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Halliburton from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.53.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

