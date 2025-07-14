Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $12.29 Million Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 1,245.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,910 shares during the quarter. Synchrony Financial accounts for approximately 0.4% of Edgestream Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned about 0.06% of Synchrony Financial worth $12,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYF. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $347,903,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $142,838,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 340.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,512,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,573 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 700.5% in the 4th quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 2,107,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 169.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,356,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SYF opened at $70.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.65 and a 200-day moving average of $59.62. The company has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.46. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $40.55 and a one year high of $71.88.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 13.00%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 16.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Synchrony Financial from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $62.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SYF

Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 40,639 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $2,441,184.73. Following the transaction, the insider owned 146,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,807,943.96. This trade represents a 21.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Curtis Howse sold 11,380 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $739,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 108,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,024,030. This represents a 9.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Synchrony Financial

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.