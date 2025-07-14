Cohen Capital Management Inc. Acquires 28,950 Shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 35.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,950 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of BILL worth $5,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BILL. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BILL in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in BILL by 202.5% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BILL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in BILL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in BILL by 134.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BILL alerts:

Insider Transactions at BILL

In other news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $73,100.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 9,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,735.60. This trade represents a 15.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $80,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 9,298 shares in the company, valued at $420,734.50. This trade represents a 16.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

BILL Stock Down 3.5%

Shares of BILL stock opened at $44.78 on Monday. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.55 and a 1 year high of $100.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.32 and a 200 day moving average of $55.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -373.14, a PEG ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $358.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.85 million. BILL had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 1.21%. BILL’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BILL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of BILL from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of BILL from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of BILL in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of BILL from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of BILL from $88.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BILL

About BILL

(Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.