Slow Capital Inc. Acquires 5,815 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 95.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,893 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,815 shares during the quarter. HubSpot comprises 0.9% of Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $6,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 481.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1,840.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.79, for a total value of $339,350.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 41,086 shares in the company, valued at $22,670,843.94. This trade represents a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.03, for a total value of $4,658,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 523,984 shares in the company, valued at $287,158,951.52. The trade was a 1.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,678 shares of company stock worth $11,298,621 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $535.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Stephens began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $769.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $730.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $766.71.

HubSpot Stock Down 5.4%

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $523.76 on Monday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $434.84 and a 12 month high of $881.13. The firm has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a PE ratio of -1,163.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $591.09 and a 200-day moving average of $637.16.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

