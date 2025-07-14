Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,979 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 6,366 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 126.9% during the first quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 801 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 203.4% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 895 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Down 1.2%

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $34.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Comcast Corporation has a 52 week low of $31.44 and a 52 week high of $45.31. The company has a market capitalization of $130.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a $44.50 price target on Comcast in a report on Friday, April 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price objective on Comcast from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Comcast from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.98.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

