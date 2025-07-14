Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $12.10 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $12,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Tidemark LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 239.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 140,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,618,000 after purchasing an additional 99,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after buying an additional 16,084 shares during the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $184.42 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.55. The firm has a market cap of $74.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $150.35 and a 1 year high of $188.16.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

