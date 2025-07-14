iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT) Shares Bought by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 844.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,885 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $711,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,343,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 133,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,098,000 after buying an additional 62,360 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 295,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,682,000 after acquiring an additional 113,167 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IBIT opened at $67.21 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.94. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 12-month low of $28.23 and a 12-month high of $67.24.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

