Cwm LLC Sells 9,937 Shares of Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI)

Cwm LLC cut its stake in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 306,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,937 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Service Corporation International worth $24,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Service Corporation International during the fourth quarter worth about $435,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Service Corporation International by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Service Corporation International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,975,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Service Corporation International by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Service Corporation International by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 26,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Service Corporation International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCI opened at $80.78 on Monday. Service Corporation International has a one year low of $70.46 and a one year high of $89.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.53.

Service Corporation International Announces Dividend

Service Corporation International ( NYSE:SCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Service Corporation International had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Service Corporation International will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Service Corporation International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.16%.

Insider Transactions at Service Corporation International

In other Service Corporation International news, Director Tony Coelho sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total transaction of $410,076.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 43,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,336,651.72. The trade was a 10.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SCI shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Service Corporation International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Service Corporation International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Service Corporation International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.25.

About Service Corporation International

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

