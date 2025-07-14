Asset Dedication LLC Sells 221 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)

Asset Dedication LLC trimmed its position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,514 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $476.00 to $432.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Baird R W upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $480.00 target price (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $554.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $531.47.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT opened at $467.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $469.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $464.67. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52-week low of $418.88 and a 52-week high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.83 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 104.09%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.02%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

