Bleakley Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,172 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $7,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Woodside Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of VHT opened at $249.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.80. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $234.11 and a 1-year high of $289.14. The stock has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Stories

