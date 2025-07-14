Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.52 Million Holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,102 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,378 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RELX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Relx by 19.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Relx by 77.7% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Relx by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 162,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,396,000 after purchasing an additional 28,702 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Relx by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,517,000 after purchasing an additional 23,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Relx by 237.4% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 15,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 10,979 shares during the last quarter. 15.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RELX opened at $53.61 on Monday. Relx Plc has a 1 year low of $43.45 and a 1 year high of $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $98.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.77 and a 200-day moving average of $50.89.

Several equities analysts have commented on RELX shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Relx in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Relx has an average rating of “Buy”.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

