Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.52 Million Holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,102 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,378 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RELX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Relx by 19.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Relx by 77.7% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Relx by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 162,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,396,000 after purchasing an additional 28,702 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Relx by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,517,000 after purchasing an additional 23,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Relx by 237.4% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 15,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 10,979 shares during the last quarter. 15.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Relx Price Performance
Shares of RELX opened at $53.61 on Monday. Relx Plc has a 1 year low of $43.45 and a 1 year high of $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $98.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.77 and a 200-day moving average of $50.89.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RELX
Relx Company Profile
RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Relx
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- 3 Catalysts Converge on Intel Ahead of a Critical Earnings Report
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Conagra at Rock Bottom: 7% Yield & Turnaround Poised
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Delta Air Lines Could Reach New Highs in 2025—And Here’s Why
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.