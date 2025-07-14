Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Acquires New Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 35,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,848,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $8,746,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,272,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Ramon Parises Odems sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $2,720,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,767.20. This represents a 99.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $275,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,560 shares in the company, valued at $419,216. This represents a 39.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,285 shares of company stock worth $3,022,386. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $91.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.89. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.44 and a 1-year high of $97.22. The company has a market cap of $78.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.58.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.04). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.10% and a negative return on equity of 167.25%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ORLY shares. Mizuho raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $93.33 to $96.33 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $101.67 to $106.67 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $96.67 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $102.33 to $105.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.38.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

