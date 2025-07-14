Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,576 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.06% of Snowflake worth $28,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 80.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on SNOW shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $219.00 target price (up previously from $203.00) on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $262.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.36.

In other news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.89, for a total transaction of $2,188,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 547,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,806,377.04. The trade was a 1.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.74, for a total value of $249,530.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,474 shares in the company, valued at $974,168.76. This trade represents a 20.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,718,258 shares of company stock worth $589,762,906 in the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $210.64 on Monday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.13 and a 12-month high of $226.60. The firm has a market cap of $70.32 billion, a PE ratio of -50.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $203.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.21.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 37.75% and a negative net margin of 36.43%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

