Hughes Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 1,011 Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN)

Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,011 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth $5,967,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 10.8% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 272,990 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,210,000 after purchasing an additional 26,519 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 209.5% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 22,679 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 15,351 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 767.3% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 376,999 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,339,000 after purchasing an additional 333,530 shares during the period. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 93.6% in the first quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 41,368 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Raymond James Financial set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.79.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DVN opened at $33.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.69 and a 200-day moving average of $33.54. Devon Energy Corporation has a one year low of $25.89 and a one year high of $49.35. The company has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Devon Energy had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.87%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

