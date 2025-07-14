Hughes Financial Services LLC Buys New Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 29,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,689,000 after acquiring an additional 7,146 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,541,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,463,000. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

NASDAQ CBOE opened at $235.01 on Monday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.09 and a 1-year high of $237.27. The company has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $227.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 33.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBOE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $245.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $227.00 price target (down from $260.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $237.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 3,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.58, for a total transaction of $815,234.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,624.14. This trade represents a 62.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

