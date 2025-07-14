1,652 Shares in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Acquired by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,970,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,317,000 after buying an additional 368,214 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,904,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,229,000 after purchasing an additional 245,821 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,100,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,390,000 after purchasing an additional 605,403 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 290.0% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,050,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at $514,609,000. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.10, for a total transaction of $254,585.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 105,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,603,396.10. This represents a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total value of $62,268.70. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,945 shares in the company, valued at $3,522,467.25. This trade represents a 1.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,031 shares of company stock worth $814,080. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Price Performance

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $140.44 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.77 and its 200-day moving average is $131.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.87 billion, a PE ratio of 42.95 and a beta of 1.30. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.65 and a 52 week high of $147.75.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.73 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CBRE Group from $163.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on CBRE Group from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on CBRE Group from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.78.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CBRE

About CBRE Group

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.