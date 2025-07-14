TruNorth Capital Management LLC Buys 177 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 62.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 462 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Platform Technology Partners increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 21.6% during the first quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 3,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 214,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.1% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.0% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.7% during the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 19,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $126.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.13.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of UPS opened at $101.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.42 and its 200-day moving average is $108.81. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.55 and a fifty-two week high of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.25 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 40.15%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 95.63%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

