Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Grows Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,103 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 241.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 1,266.7% in the first quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 708 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total value of $499,748.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,957.06. The trade was a 26.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael D. Durand sold 1,100 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.28, for a total value of $688,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,478,697.44. The trade was a 11.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Price Performance

URI stock opened at $814.27 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $722.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $685.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $52.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.69. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $525.91 and a 52-week high of $896.98.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $8.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.92 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a return on equity of 33.11% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.15 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is presently 18.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on URI. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on United Rentals from $535.00 to $571.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on United Rentals from $732.00 to $786.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on United Rentals from $920.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $760.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $485.00 to $780.00 in a report on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $768.54.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

