Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Acquired by Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $6,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 121.9% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Aflac during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Price Performance

NYSE AFL opened at $101.56 on Monday. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $92.44 and a 12 month high of $115.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.01). Aflac had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on AFL. Wall Street Zen cut Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AFL

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $106,790.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 26,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,786,791.84. The trade was a 3.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total transaction of $3,906,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 70,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,496,045.28. The trade was a 34.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,750 shares of company stock valued at $4,304,295 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.