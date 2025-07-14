38,501 Shares in Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) Acquired by Private Capital Advisors Inc.

Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 38,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMNM. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Immunome in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Immunome in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Immunome by 786,700.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 7,867 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Immunome by 482.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 7,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunome in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IMNM has been the topic of several research reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Immunome in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Immunome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Immunome in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Immunome from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of Immunome in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Immunome Stock Down 3.5%

Immunome stock opened at $8.64 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.90. Immunome, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $16.81. The stock has a market cap of $751.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.92.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.46 million. Immunome had a negative net margin of 1,875.21% and a negative return on equity of 71.65%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Immunome, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.38 per share, with a total value of $46,900.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 36,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,572.70. The trade was a 15.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Immunome Profile

Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.

