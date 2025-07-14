Fortress Financial Solutions LLC Has $6.82 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Fortress Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,460 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 9.8% of Fortress Financial Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Fortress Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centennial Bank AR bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $48,000.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4%
VCIT opened at $82.02 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.11. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $78.66 and a 52 week high of $84.26.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
