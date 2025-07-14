Fortress Financial Solutions LLC Acquires 141 Shares of Heico Corporation (NYSE:HEI)

Fortress Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Heico Corporation (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,246 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Fortress Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Heico were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HEI. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heico by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heico by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Heico by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP now owns 6,120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Heico in the 4th quarter worth about $354,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Heico during the 4th quarter valued at about $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HEI. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Heico from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Heico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Heico in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Barclays set a $280.00 price target on shares of Heico and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Heico from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Heico presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.18.

Heico Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE HEI opened at $314.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Heico Corporation has a 12 month low of $216.68 and a 12 month high of $328.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $297.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.91. The stock has a market cap of $43.77 billion, a PE ratio of 73.52, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.08.

Heico (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.09. Heico had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Heico Corporation will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Heico Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Heico’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. Heico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.10, for a total value of $106,479.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,650. This trade represents a 19.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 35,000 shares of Heico stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.36, for a total transaction of $10,442,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 122,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,458,696.92. This trade represents a 22.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,056 shares of company stock worth $22,699,941. Corporate insiders own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

Heico Profile

(Free Report)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

