Alphabet Inc. Makes New Investment in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)

Alphabet Inc. bought a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,943,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,375,000. AST SpaceMobile accounts for 12.9% of Alphabet Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,266,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,728,000 after acquiring an additional 135,008 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 23,746 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 51,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 28,025 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,220,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Monday, May 5th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.40 price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AST SpaceMobile has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.34.

Insider Transactions at AST SpaceMobile

In other news, CTO Huiwen Yao sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $1,475,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Scott Wisniewski sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total value of $1,782,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 545,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,450,461.75. This trade represents a 8.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,250 shares of company stock worth $6,146,750 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Performance

Shares of ASTS opened at $45.58 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.21. The company has a current ratio of 10.62, a quick ratio of 10.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.24 and a 12 month high of $54.05. The company has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.90 and a beta of 2.27.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). AST SpaceMobile had a negative net margin of 7,033.22% and a negative return on equity of 23.56%. The business had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 million. Research analysts anticipate that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

