Fortress Financial Solutions LLC Raises Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Fortress Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Fortress Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $493,807,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 76,432.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 778,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $451,418,000 after purchasing an additional 777,316 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,528,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $904,297,000 after purchasing an additional 214,395 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 18,567.3% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 200,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,628,000 after buying an additional 199,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $113,547,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $736.06 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $701.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $638.40. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $438.86 and a twelve month high of $959.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.20.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.04. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 76.59%. The firm had revenue of $637.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 16.56%.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 6,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 46,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,204,250. The trade was a 11.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.00, for a total value of $69,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,848. This trade represents a 12.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,200 shares of company stock valued at $13,046,800 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $820.00 to $940.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $644.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $665.00 to $695.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $799.42.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

