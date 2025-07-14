Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 30,974 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 88.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,974 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.7% of Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $11,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 321.7% in the 4th quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.45.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $1,669,208.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,995,627.94. This trade represents a 29.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $161,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 51,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,386,111.70. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

NYSE PG opened at $156.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.88. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $155.95 and a 52-week high of $180.43. The company has a market cap of $367.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The firm had revenue of $19.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.14%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

