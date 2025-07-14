Financial Survey: Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) and Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY)

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) and Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Entegris and Nikon, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entegris 0 2 7 0 2.78 Nikon 0 0 0 0 0.00

Entegris presently has a consensus price target of $109.89, indicating a potential upside of 25.47%. Given Entegris’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Entegris is more favorable than Nikon.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entegris 9.57% 12.48% 5.40% Nikon 0.85% 0.90% 0.53%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Entegris and Nikon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Entegris and Nikon”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entegris $3.24 billion 4.09 $292.79 million $2.04 42.93 Nikon $4.70 billion 0.72 $40.41 million $0.11 91.91

Entegris has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nikon. Entegris is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nikon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Entegris pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Nikon pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Entegris pays out 19.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Nikon pays out 190.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Volatility & Risk

Entegris has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nikon has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Nikon shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Entegris shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Entegris beats Nikon on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc. develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH). The MC segment solutions to purify critical liquid chemistries and process gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes and other high-technology industries; integrated circuit chemical mechanical polishing solutions, high-performance etch and clean chemistries, gases and materials, and safe and materials delivery systems. The MS segment provides materials-based solutions, such as chemical mechanical planarization slurries, pads, deposition materials, process chemistries and gases, formulated cleans, etchants, and other specialty materials. The Advanced Materials Handling segment develops solutions for customers' yields by protecting critical materials during manufacturing, transportation, and storage, which include monitor, protect, transport and deliver critical liquid chemistries, wafers, and other substrates for semiconductor, life sciences and other high-technology industries. The company's customers include logic and memory semiconductor device manufacturers, semiconductor equipment makers, gas and chemical manufacturing companies, and wafer grower companies; and flat panel display equipment makers, panel manufacturers, and manufacturers of hard disk drive components and devices, as well as their related ecosystems. It serves manufacturers and suppliers in the solar and life science industries, electrical discharge machining customers, glass and glass container manufacturers, aerospace manufacturers, and manufacturers of biomedical implantation devices. Entegris, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts.

About Nikon

Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells optical instruments in Japan, North America, Europe, China, Thailand, and internationally. It operates through Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, Healthcare Business, Components Business, and Industrial equipment and Others segments. The Imaging Products Business segment provides digital SLR cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses. The Precision Equipment Business segment offers FPD lithography systems and semiconductor lithography systems. The Healthcare Business segment provides biological microscopes, cell culture observation systems, and ultra-wide field retinal imaging devices, as well as products and services related to the contract cell development and manufacturing field. The Components Business segment offers optical components, optical parts, encoders, and material processing products and services; EUV-related components and space-related solutions; and photomask substrates for FPDs. The Industrial equipment and Others segment provides industrial microscopes, non-contact 3D metrology systems, measuring instruments, X-ray/CT inspection systems, and surveying instruments. In addition, it sells used equipment; provides maintenance services for FPD/semiconductor lithography systems; sells and services cameras, microscopes, measuring instruments, and X-ray inspection equipment; and develops and supports computer software. Further, the company is involved in the procurement, logistics, and welfare activities; development, manufacturing, and testing services for eyeglass and lenses; and assembly of camera units. Nikon Corporation was incorporated in 1917 and is headquartered in Minato, Japan.

