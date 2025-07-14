Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Purchased by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 46.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Hara Capital LLC increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $2,482,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 390,350.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 7,807 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of KHC opened at $27.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.70. The stock has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.25. Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $25.44 and a 12 month high of $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho set a $29.00 price objective on Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Cfra Research downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.29.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Featured Stories

