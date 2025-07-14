Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 56.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,907 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 7,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secured Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MO stock opened at $57.79 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.53 and a 1 year high of $61.26.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Altria Group had a net margin of 43.09% and a negative return on equity of 295.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $60.00 target price on Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Altria Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

