Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYW. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,111,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $815,358,000 after buying an additional 977,883 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 682.9% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 763,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,751,000 after acquiring an additional 665,749 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,236,000. Sofi Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4,780.8% in the first quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 405,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,914,000 after purchasing an additional 396,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,420,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $545,713,000 after purchasing an additional 314,689 shares in the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Down 0.4%

IYW opened at $175.08 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.96. The company has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $117.55 and a 52 week high of $176.92.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.