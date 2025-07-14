Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 60.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $89.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.32. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $76.92 and a 52 week high of $99.58.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

